Sisters meet for the first time after nearly 60 years

Two long-lost sisters met each other for the first time after nearly 60 years apart.

Two long-lost sisters embrace during their reunion after nearly 60 years. (Source: CNN/WSOC)

Gail Prasnicki knew her mother had given up a baby for adoption, but she'd never had any luck finding her sister.

"Back then, we didn't have the technology and such that we do today, so we weren't able to find her," Prasnicki said.

This January, she got a message from her sister, Carolyn Conery.

Conery lives in Boston and flew to Charlotte, where they got to wrap their arms around each other for the first time.

"She talks as much as me, as fast as me and as loud as me and they're like, 'No way' and I go, 'Uh-huh,'" Prasnicki said.

Conery spent years trying to find her birth family.

She ran into obstacles because Catholic charities had sealed her adoption records.

She turned to AncestryDNA and 23andMe to piece it all together.

"You feel like you're solving the puzzle," Conery said.

She was able to find Prasnicki through relatives and cousins on those sites.

Unfortunately, their mother died 20 years ago.

"I think God wanted us to meet each other," Conery said.

Their reunion was in the wake of their third sister, Donna, dying in December.

"I got in touch with her after two weeks of Donna passing after 20 years," Conery said.

Prasnicki was still reeling from the loss of her sister and best friend when Conery contacted her.

"There's such a big hole in my heart, and you stepped in and took some of that away," Prasnicki said.

The two plan to spend the week catching up on a lifetime of memories.

Prasnicki says she plans to take Conery to meet one of her aunts soon.

Copyright 2020 WSOC via CNN. All rights reserved.