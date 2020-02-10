Bellevue, Norwalk school officials respond to Saturday viral hair-pull slam video

A Bellevue girl's basketball player was caught on camera pulling an opponent's ponytail during Saturday's game.

The Bellevue Superintendent says high school senior and basketball standout, Casey Santoro #14, was the athlete on camera who pulled an opponent's ponytail during a game against Norwalk, sending the player to the ground.

The video clip went viral with some parents asking for the Ohio High School Athletic Association to step in. 13abc reached out to both school districts for a comment.

The Superintendent for Norwalk City Schools,George Fisk, released the following statement:

"First and foremost, I am concerned with the health of our injured student athlete. She is a fantastic hardworking young lady and in no way deserved the aggressive unsportsmanlike action taken against her. I have been in contact with the administration of Bellevue City Schools, they have assured me that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of their investigation. Additionally, it is my hope the Ohio High School Athletic Association will not remain silent and uninvolved in this situation."

Meanwhile, the Bellevue Superintendent told 13abc the situation has been "addressed" but they are not able to disclose or comment on student discipline.

The Bellevue High School Athletic Director, Brian Schubert,weighed in as well saying:

"We are aware of the incident. As a school we promote positive sportsmanship and the situation is being addressed. "

Some parents are taking to social media questioning why the officials did not see the incident or make a call. We reached out the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the senior communications director admits officials missed the call but points out there are hundreds of calls in every game. The officials will not be penalized by the OHSAA.

OHSAA is aware of the incident and leaders have reviewed the video showing what happened. They are currently working with both schools to see what happens next. OHSAA does have the authority to penalize the player.

