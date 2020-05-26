Skeletal remains found in Monroe County drainage ditch

Officials in Michigan are investigating after a worker performing maintenance in a field in Monroe County found skeletal remains of an unknown human Sunday afternoon.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone, the remains were found in a drainage ditch on the northwest corner of Strasburg and W. Stein roads in LaSalle Township.

The remains were removed and transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office in Detroit for an autopsy and identification of gender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.