Small Maumee food pantry sees big spike in requests for help

The uncertainty that's been created by the COVID-19 crisis means a lot of people need help putting food on the table. The Under One Roof Food Pantry in Maumee has seen a big increase in requests for help.

The pantry got its start in the basement of St. Paul's Episcopal Church decades ago, but thanks to a lot of people it's a lot larger today. It now serves thousands of people every year.

The pantry is not limited to the Maumee community. It helps everybody who needs help, from any zip code. About 60 families are usually helped every month, but that number has spiked in the last few weeks.

It operates a lot like a grocery store. People are able to choose the food and personal hygiene products they need.

Right now there are some changes in how the pantry operates. Only two volunteers are allowed in at a time. They wear gloves and masks at at all times. Clients do not come inside. They wait outside for their items.

While the pantry is based at St. Paul's, it's truly a group effort. Seven churches in Maumee along with St. Luke's Hospital Foundation have come together on as a joint ministry.

If you need help or if you'd like to donate, we've posted a link. You can also call (419) 794-0111.