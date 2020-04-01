Small business using social media to stay afloat during COVID-19

So Sweet Lebanese & French Pastries is devoted to posting at least once daily through Instagram and Facebook to keep customers in the loop.

It's a social media strategy owner Aalaa Eldieb says they've been mastering since opening the shop six years ago.

"We brought in bright colorful pictures, we try to post more often, and interact with our customers," explains Eldieb. "Using our story, using our daily posts, we're always trying to make sure people know what our flavors are, what things we have in the store, that curbside is available."

Experts agree that if your small business doesn't have any digital goals, now is the time to set them. Ohio Northern University's public relations professor Alisa Agozzino says posting at least once per day and adding visuals is the number one way to boost your customer base.

"Visuals are going to sell your product without putting any words to it. We always say you want to send your message three times, and one of those ways can be through a visual," adds Agozzino.

In addition, the shop is running a donation campaign for medical workers. "So Sweet Thanks" offers an option for customers online to donate money for sweets that will be delivered to local doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We always say our mission is to spread joy through desert. So this was the best opportunity to do that," says Eldieb.

The shop is still open during regular hours and can offer delivery and contact-less curbside pickup.

If you'd like to donate to the campaign or place an order with So Sweet, click here .

