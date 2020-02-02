Small fire in portable classroom at St. Charles

A small fire in a temporary portable classroom trailer Sunday morning caused minimal damage to one end of the structure.

It happened next to the school associated with St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at Airport Hwy and S. Detroit Ave. in Toledo.

The fire broke out Sunday during the 11:00 AM hour.

According to a spokesperson for The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the fire appears accidental. He said there is an air conditioning unit below the space where the fire originated, and that the fire itself likely stems from an electrical manlfunction.

There was no damage to the church.

Firefighters add they had to tear away a portion of the trailer's roof to extinguish burning insulation. There was also minimal smoke and water damage to the portable classroom structure.