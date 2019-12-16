Snow Update

Snow is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

While the snow isn't expected to be heavy, the timing on the light to moderate snow isn't ideal.

Snow is likely overnight into early Tuesday morning before ending from west to east between 6am-9am.

Accumulations are shown on the map. Just a dusting for the northwestern portion of the area, up to 1/2" in the Metro Toledo area, 1"+ for areas closer to US-6 and 1-3" for areas near and south of US-224.

Stay with 13abc and 13abc.com for the latest weather information (and updates on any closings/delays).