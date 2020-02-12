Current list of snow emergencies by county

Here is a list of current snow emergencies as of 10.15 p.m., February 12, 2020:

Defiance County: None

Erie County: Level One

Fulton County: None

Hancock County: Level One

Henry County: None

Huron County: Level Two

Lucas County: None

Ottawa County: Level One

Paulding County: None

Putnam County: Level One

Sandusky County: Level One

Seneca County: Level One

Williams County: None

Wood County: Level One

Wyandot County: None

Here's an explanation of the snow emergency levels:

In Ohio there are three levels of Snow Emergency labelled, appropriately, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.

Level 1 is the lowest and is issued when roadways become hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Under a Level 1 emergency roads may also be icy and drivers should use caution when traveling.

Level 2 is more severe and is issued when the roads become hazardous enough that you should only drive if absolutely necessary. When a Level 2 emergency is issued, you should reach out to your employer to see if you should report to work. otherwise, stay home.

Level 3 is the most severe. It is issued when the roads are so treacherous that they have been closed to all non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary or there is an emergency. If you absolutely must travel for work or other reason, you could be pulled over and arrested.

These levels exist for a reason and are issued by law enforcement agencies for your protection. As a rule, you should try to avoid traveling on any roadways that haven't been plowed and/or salted as you are at risk for an accident. The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.