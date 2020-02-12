Snow is great for the delivery business

Other businesses besides the obvious like snow plow companies and snow gear stores benefit from weather like this. It's also a busy night for the delivery drivers.

13abc rode along with Richard Steglich Wednesday night for a few hours.

He's been a delivery driver at Eat At Oasis for about four years.

At first - business was anything but booming.

No snow in Toledo until around 8 PM.

General Manager Leonard Wetzel says big weather events are great for business.

"It's like insane. Nobody wants to go out. Nobody wants to get in their cars. So, it's constant. Our business sometimes triples from a normal night," said Wetzel.

While the food may take a bit longer to get the doorstep, customers don't seem to mind.

"The drivers have to be extra careful. We have to make sure we staff for that. It can get hectic. Some nights the snow gets going nights, mornings, doesn't matter," said Wetzel.

"People do not want to go out in this and for the people who don't feel like cooking for the night next best thing is to have someone bring it to you hot and ready," said Steglich.

During snow storms delivery order tickets stack up and the tips roll in.

So when snow shuts everything else down, places like this are open.

Steglich says unless it's a level three snow emergency, they'll be out making sure you get your food hot - even in the cold.

