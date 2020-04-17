"Snow problem" at all for many plants in late-season cold snap

It's a December postcard in the middle of April, with 2-3" of snow on average across the Toledo metro area. Plenty of plants out at Wildwood Metropark are having to deal with an extra cover of snow to poke through, but the native species have dealt with worse.

"Even if it feels funny being in the snow in April, it's really beautiful out here! I'm not at all worried about our native wildflowers," says Metroparks master interpreter Kim High, "because it's going to melt tomorrow, they're looking really good... and this moisture is only going to help them with the soil.

Some sensitive flowers in your home garden may lose some petals as temperatures continue to dip slightly below freezing at night, but under the bridge near the Manor House, it's practically a Norman Rockwell painting, with signs of spring still blooming.

"Some things like skunk cabbage, which is the first to bloom, will be just fine," High assures. "Its leaves are up, and the cold snap isn't going to hurt it since it can actually self-heat... it has that capacity."

In some cases, the fresh snow allows for certain plants to thrive. As Kim puts it: "Snow cover will actually be really good for a lot of plants that are just starting to come up, because snow creates an insulation, a blanket for the earth to keep warmer underneath."

The winter scene is fleeting, with weekend highs in the 50s and 60s -- more than enough to melt whatever falls, and likely making for our last snow until next fall/winter.