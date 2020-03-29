"Social distance" surprise birthday party for local teen

Although we are all being asked to stay physically apart, our social connections can remain in tact. That concept inspired one local family to throw a birthday bash with social distancing in mind.

Surprise! Mckenna Byrd is turning 17 this year. At first, the Springfield High School junior felt that COVID-19 was going to ruin her special day.

"But now I'm happy," said Byrd.

In her family, birthdays are a big deal. Byrd's mother, Brandy Crowley, knew she's have to think outside the box for this year's party.

"Trying to think of a creative way that we could celebrate obviously with keeping up with the social distancing thing. We're just trying to stay safe and make sure, you know, that no one gets sick," said Crowley.

"Social distancing" is the theme of this surprise celebration.

"I saw that family in New Jersey where they had a family get together and I think four of them died and that's all I had to hear. I will not let all of us get together and take the chance on doing that," said Dianne Swain, Mckenna's grandma.

"We definitely don't want to contaminate anything or each other," said Tatiana Collins, Mckenna's friend.

"I told them you're not coming in the house. You're going to stay by your car," said Crowley.

Cars lined the street in the Sylvania Township subdivision.

Relatives and a few friends drove by honking with "Happy Birthday" signs and balloons in hand.

"Happy birthday baby and I hope that this was OK even though we had all this drama going on with this sickness and everything, I still hope your birthday was great," said Collins.

In a time where being apart is the new normal, for this family - the bond is stronger than ever and what really matters is at the top of everyone's mind.

"That's what I wanted for my birthday, was to be with my family," said Byrd.

"We're all trying our best hopefully we all come out of this better and we appreciate life just a little bit more," said Crowley.