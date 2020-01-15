Worst aspects of social media on display in Harley Dilly saga

Social media can be one of the best vehicles for getting the word out about a missing person. But it can also be used as a platform for cruelty. In the case of Harley Dilly's disappearance and death, it's been used for both.

The Port Clinton Police Department was able to use social media to get pictures and a description of Harley out to the public when he was missing.

As a result members of the community joined in the search efforts to find the teen.

Police also used Facebook to update the public and media about the progress of the investigation.

But residents in Port Clinton say social media has been filled with criticism and condemnation of the police and the family in this case and many residents say it's left some pretty deep and lasting scars.

Marc Wolfe is a community business leader who helped raise over $20,000 for the reward fund to find Harley, only to come up against harsh criticism for any efforts to help Harley's family. "The sadness of all this is the negativity that it brings out in some people, that's what I tried to beat back by trying to raise awareness of what was going on," says Wolfe.

Port Clinton Resident Lisa Radloff says "It made people feel a lot worse than they should of. It could have been handled better. And people could have been more mature. I get it that they were angry and everybody was really worried about Harley disappearing. It's just really sad that people weren't more empathetic."

