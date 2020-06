An argument on social media turned violent Friday when a Toledo man went to another man's house, who fired his gun at him.

Jordan Owesnby, 27, was in a disagreement with Greg Schafer, 28, on social media Friday afternoon. Schafer went to Owensby's home and another argument started. According to Toledo Police, Owensby fired several rounds at Schafer.

Owensby was arrested and is being charged with felonious assault.

Schafer was not injured in the incident.