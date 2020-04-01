Social media tips for teachers and businesses

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, classrooms, social lives, and many businesses have shifted online to connect with others.

Alisa Agozzino is a public relations professor at Ohio Nothern University who says she's been implemented social media practices in her classes for years.

However, many other professors are not as ahead of the curve.

Agozzino suggests taking small steps for those who are unfamiliar with the process.

"Keep learning and add something new a week to your online teaching that keeps those students engaged and start with where you're comfortable," says Agozzino. "So if you're already using Facebook, already using Twitter, create a live session on there and use a hashtag and get your class engaged."

For businesses trying to stay afloat, Agozzino suggests implementing a social media strategy if they don't already have one.

This means envisioning what they want their social media presence to be like, and using the tools available to reach their target audience.

Also, posting pictures and videos can attract customers through the doors.

"Visuals are going to sell your product without putting any words to it. We always say you want to send your message three times and one of those ways can be through a visual so telling them, showing them a visual and then telling them again how they can act upon that is probably the biggest thing," explains Agozzino.