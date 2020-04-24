Some Auto Insurance Companies Giving COVID Related Rebates



Andrew Gill owns an independent insurance agency in Lambertville, MI that works with a number of top car insurance companies. “So far, all the carriers that we represent have made some effort to give back to the policyholders,” says Gill.

Gill says this based on lower driving rates for the months of March and April. “We've seen anywhere from 5% on the 6-month premium. Anywhere up to 25% for the two months.

And it’s across the board for all policyholders regardless of whether they’re working or not. Gill says the reason is simple.

“Because of the claims experience with less people driving. As much as 50-percent less driving than they normally do that the accidents are down. And that's prompted them to give back to the clients.”