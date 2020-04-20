Some Hospitals Open Up To Non-Essential Surgeries With Safety Net

Dave Hutte’s Mother-In-Law Teri had to have surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her colon. But just getting her to the hospital was scary because of the threat of COVID. So the hospital came to her first. “The hospital called her and said before you can come in. We're going to have a test come to you to make sure you don't have it so you can get the cancer (surgery) done.”

(Source: MGN)

And that’s the case with a lot of healthcare facilities in Northwest Ohio. ProMedica is now increasing the number of non-essential surgeries to include some that have previously been labeled nonessential.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says “We look a the long term disability of continuing to delay. What that may create. We look at pain as a consideration people that have had ongoing pain-related conditions that would benefit from surgery.”

And while they are increasing their scheduling, ProMedica will also be doing pre-admission COVID testing.

“We are going to do drive-thru testing prior to the procedure so that we have a result before they come for the day of the procedure,” says Kaminski.

At other facilities like The Toledo Clinic, the testing will depend on the doctor and the patient.

Dr. Jacob Moshir is the Chief Medical Officer of The Toledo Clinic and says “This is going to be dependent on the surgeon. Some surgeons might feel that the patient's immunity is down, he will be a carrier. He might have the asymptomatic status that needs to be tested

For the Huttes, there is good news all around. His Mother-In-Law doesn’t have COVID and he says she’s cancer-free after her surgery!