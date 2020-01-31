Some Parents Concerned About Possible Changes To Ohio EdChoice

Parents are concerned and confused over possible changes to Ohio's EdChoice program. The Ohio senate voted to push back the enrollment date to April 1st.

This is expected to allow lawmakers to work out adjustments to the EdChoice program that allows students in failing school districts to get a voucher to attend private schools.

This year the program was schedule to double in size due to a change in the metrics that qualify schools for the program.

Some parents who already use the system say the changes are confusing. Valerie Bluhm has two children who attend catholic school and receive the voucher. "It's frustrating, we don't want to miss out on an opportunity and if they're changing the rules constantly you might slip up and miss an opportunity." Roxanna Mott has two sons who attend catholic school on the voucher as well and says "It's astronomical how much it's saved me on their education. I see the difference of other people that I know that have to use the public school system."

