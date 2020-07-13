Multiple recent Lucas Co. COVID-19 infections due to breaking quarantine

The coronavirus is on the upswing in the area. There were more than 150 new cases of COVID reported in Lucas County over the weekend, with 500 new cases since July 1.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said some of those cases have been caused by people disregarding safety measures.

“Over the last two weeks, we've had some issues with individuals who knew they were sick or who were exposed to a family member going out and not adhering to quarantine guidelines,” he said.

Zgodzinski said it’s actions like this which are inexcusably driving our COVID cases up.

“I want to make sure that people understand that when we call and we say you need to be quarantined, you need to be isolated," he said. "That you stay there and do what's asked of you for those 14 days.”

While Lucas County has not been moved to a red warning zone on the state map yet, the county is close to it. The decision to move Lucas County into the red warning zone is based on cases per-capita.

“I will say that we're trending in the number of cases," Zgodzinski said. "Thank goodness that we're not seeing any real fatalities. If I were just guessing, we're probably going to approach red at some point in time over the next two weeks.”