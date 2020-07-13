Multiple recent Lucas Co. COVID-19 infections due to breaking quarantine

There were over 150 new cases of COVID reported in Lucas County over the weekend with 500 new cases since July 1st.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says some of those cases have been caused by people disregarding safety measures.

“Over the last two weeks, we've had some issues with individuals who knew they were sick or who were exposed to a family member going out and not adhering to quarantine guidelines.”

It’s actions like this, Zgodzinski says there are inexcusably driving our COVID cases up. “I want to make sure that people understand that when we call and we say you need to be quarantined, you need to be isolated that you stay there and do what's asked of you for those 14 days.”

The decision to move Lucas County into the red warning zone is based on cases per-capita. Zgodzinski says we’re close to that. “I will say that we're trending in the number of cases. Thank goodness that we're not seeing any real fatalities. If I were just guessing, we're probably going to approach red at some point in time over the next two weeks.”

