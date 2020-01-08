For some, Trump visit prompts a day off

With the crowds and barricades already up and blocking roads, getting around downtown is forcing some schools and businesses to either close or modify their hours.

Toledo School for the Arts is one school that decided to give students the day off.

The problem is the ability for students and parents to get around all of the traffic congestion.

Doug Mead is the Director of the Toledo School for the Arts and says "We don't have busing. We're dependent on student drivers as well as parents coming to pick up their kids so we have students or parents that are working late trying to navigate not only into downtown after 4-5-o-clock but out of town. It was going to be a mess."

The school also works with TPD resource officers to provide after school security.

And many of them are being assigned to provide safety at the rally.

