Some Toledo golf courses open this weekend

Area courses are inviting players out starting Sunday to enjoy the dry weather and some warmer temperatures, a rarity here for early February.

Alan Mutskgo, General Manager with the Ottawa Park Golf Course tells 13abc, "It's kind of unique. Normally we're shoveling snow. Thankfully, this year we're not. So we're open on the nice days."

It's rare to be able to get out on the golf course in the beginning of February. But then again, this winter has been anything but normal.

He explains, "Back about a month ago, when we had that good stretch of weather, we had like 80 to 100 players on a good weekend. But yeah, we'll average 40 to 80 players normally."

In fact, Mutskgo says that for at least 10 days this season, the Ottawa Park Golf Course has offered tee-times. And it's been a warmer-than-average season, but that's not why.

"Temperature really doesn't matter, it just depends on how wet the course is. We've had people play out here 30-degree weather. We've got some die-hards. So as long as the course is not quite so wet, we can get them out."

But with the amount of water on the course, it will take a good day or two and a little work before it's playable. Mutskgo says, "A lot of cleanup on the course, and we have to rope off some areas that are still saturated, like on 2, 3, 17 and 18."

In the end, he says the decision to open in the middle of winter isn't really a business move: "It's more of a customer service thing. We're not making a whole lot of money, but people want to play and they appreciate that we're open."

He tells 13abc that the Ottawa Park course is city-owned, and employs four full-time employees this time of year, who focus on administrative work in the winter months. When the weather turns nicer, as it's expected to this weekend, those employees can shift their focus to groundskeeping to prep for players.

According to managers, the Ottawa Park Golf Course will be open Monday, and may open Sunday too, depending on how much water is left on the course.

South Toledo Golf Club will also be open. Managers may open the course Saturday, depending on conditions on the course, but expect to be open Sunday and Monday.

Heatherdowns is also expected to be open Sunday and Monday.