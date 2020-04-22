Some express concerns about safely reopening the Toledo Assembly Complex

Some have expressed concerns about whether the Toledo Assembly Complex will be able to safely reopen next month. Fiat Chrysler plans to begin restarting its manufacturing operations in America and Canada May 4th.

The company says it has been working with government and union leaders to make sure proper safety precautions are in place moving forward. Also, starting the facilities back up will be a gradual process.

The company says it will only restart with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces.

Bruce Baumhower is the head of UAW Local 12. He says a lot has been done inside the complex to keep everyone safe, but he believes more has to be done before the lines start running again.

"We can't say a particular day is or isn't good any more than FCA can say this day is good to start back up. It all depends on the conditions on the shop floor. The most important message we have for FCA is that we are not starting up just because you picked a date. We're starting up when the UAW says conditions are safe for all our workers," said Baumhower.

There are employees working inside the Toledo Assembly Complex right now. Some workers have voluntarily been part of the effort to restart the plants. There are safety protocols in place, and they are able to practice safe social distancing.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was asked about the safety of restarting the Toledo Assembly Complex today. He says FCA will have to comply with all of the regulations, or they won't be allowed to reopen. He adds the state is going to be very firm about this. He also said the state wants economic activity to happen, but also wants workers and customers to feel safe.

The Governor's office has cited automotive manufacturing as an example of essential business in the past, so the plant is able to open back up May 4th.