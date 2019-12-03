Some in Toledo still waiting for first pass of leaf collection

Some neighborhoods in Toledo have seen their second pass for leaf collection, while others haven't seen their first. Neighbors in the Jackman/Laskey area say they're frustrated, but the City of Toledo says there's a good explanation.

Ignazio Messino with the City of Toledo explains to 13abc that those seeing their second pass for leaf collection in the coming days: "Those are areas with a lot of trees, they've had a lot of leaf-fall."

That's why, the city says, parts of west Toledo are seeing their second pass. But for one neighbor -- who didn't want to go on camera -- that's not good enough.

She tells 13abc, "That's messed up, because we've been collecting ours. And our garbage has to be put closer to the sidewalk because all the leaves are in the way. I don't think it's fair, I think everyone should have one swipe, and then you can go back and do your second."

Others in the neighborhood are cutting the city some slack. Jim Siwejak lives around the corner from the woman who is upset with the city. He sympathizes, though. He says, "The last couple weeks, when we had the heavy wind, everyone had their leaves raked up real nice for them, now they're back over. I guess the next nice day, we'll rake them to the curb and hope they come get them."

But, the city assures that everyone will have their leaves collected soon. Messina says, "By the end of next week, everyone will have had at least one pass. So if you haven't seen a leaf collection crew, in about 7 to 10 days, you will have seen that."

To find out when your street is scheduled for pickup, first or second time, click here .