Some local animal shelters and clinics closed because of virus

The coronavirus has affected every person and business in our community. That includes a number of animal rescue groups, shelters and clinics.

Many of the organizations are having to get creative during this unprecedented time, and they are hoping some of you can help.

There are still dozens of dogs up for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The goal is to get as many as possible into foster homes. At last check, more than 32 dogs have been taken to foster homes.

While LC4 is limiting the number of people in the shelter lobby, there are employees who have to stay on the job to care for the dogs. That includes officers, kennel workers, office staff and behavior specialists. The behavior team is making sure all dogs get outside to exercise as well as some enrichment activities. The hope is that they will also have some extra time to focus on teaching basic manners.

LC4 just started a foster program and it is a critical part of operations during the outbreak.Brandi Smith was one of the first people to pick out a dog to take home and foster. Her business is closed right now, so she decided to step in and help.

Humane Ohio is a low-cost spay/neuter clinic that fixes more than 19,000 dogs and cats every year. The clinic temporarily closed it's doors Wednesday. The clinic is donating its surgical masks and gloves to the local medical community to be used on people. The clinic will remain closed for at least three weeks.

Clinic leaders say once they reopen they will get all the personal pets and shelter animals rescheduled as soon as possible.

Both Humane Ohio and LC4 are in need of donations. Money and supplies would be appreciated. Many shelters and rescues are in the same situation, so a donation to the shelter of your choice would no doubt be appreciated right now.

Humane Ohio does operate a cat adoption program and you can adopt by making an appointment. You can also adopt from LC4 by appointment right now.