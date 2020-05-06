Some movie theaters could reopen mid-July

The seats are empty. The concession stands are covered. The release dates for some blockbusters are delayed.

However, like the movies themselves, theater owners are preparing for a comeback story.

Cory Jacobson is the owner of Phoenix Theatres. The chain has three locations in Michigan, including one at the Mall of Monroe.

Movies here stopped screening March 15, 2020, due to COVID-19, but the projectors are expected to be running again by July 17, 2020. That's the release date for the new Christopher Nolan movie "Tenet."

Until then, Jacobson says theater owners are hatching out a game plan that includes employees wearing masks and gloves, no-contact tickets on your smart phones, and limiting the number of people allowed inside.

“Before we closed, we brought it down to half capacity," explains Jordan Hohman, General Manager of Phoenix Theatres, Monroe. "We weren’t allowing more than 100 people in a room. That number might lower. It might stay the same. It’s just hard to say right now.”

Another change will include reserved online seats, which Phoenix Theatres now has in all of its auditoriums. It would allow a computer program to fill the seats in a checkerboard pattern, while letting families sit together.

The time between screenings could double from a half hour to a full hour, giving the staff more time to wipe down the seats.

You may also see people waiting for their movie times inside their vehicles. That way, they’ll be able to bypass the lobby instead of standing around in a large crowd.

“What our rules and regulations are going to be, I think, have to be extreme to some extent so that we can assure people that we’re doing everything to protect them and also protect our employees,” says Jacobson.

For now, theaters across the country are in limbo, waiting for the studios to release new movies and waiting for local and state governments to establish new rules.

Because of the pandemic, the planned construction of Michigan's largest drive-in screen outside the Mall of Monroe is also on hold.