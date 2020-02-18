Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons” has died.

Dubois’ song “Movin’ on Up” provided a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” during the show’s 10-season run and has achieved enduring popularity in films and on other television shows.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” said she learned of her friend’s death Tuesday from Dubois’ daughter.

Dubois had a prolific career beyond the 1970s hit “Good Times,” winning two Emmy Awards for her voice work on the WB series “The PJs.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.