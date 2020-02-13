South Toledo gas station robbed twice in less than 12 hours

Toledo Police are investigating two separate robberies at a south Toledo gas station less than 12 hours apart on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., a black male entered the Sunoco gas station at 4411 Heatherdowns and robbed the convenience store, keeping his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun. The suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described at 6-feet tall, thin build wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants, black ski mask, and black gloves.

Then at 7:21 p.m., another black male entered the store in a mask and demanded money from the register. He also acted as if he had a handgun. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.