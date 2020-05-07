Southview to host Virtual Dance for a Chance.

Southview High School students are not letting Covid-19 keep them from raising awareness and funds for charity this year.

The annual student- led fundraiser Dance for a Chance will be a virtual event May 15th

Over the years, Southview students have raised over 258,000 for charitable organizations.

This year students are supporting Justice for Sierah. Sierah Joughin was abducted and killed while riding her bike by a repeat offender in 2016.

Justice for Sierah supports Sierah's Law which is a database for violent offenders and free self defense classes for kids.

If you would like to support Dance for a Chance you can write a check to Dance for a Chance and mail them to Southview High School Attn: Chris Awls.

