Space Week blasts off at Imagination Station!

It's a week full of adventure and exploration at the Imagination Station!

Activities range from building your own (miniature) satellite, experimenting with gravity, and examining star maps.

Jeff Stevenson, an Extreme Scientist at Imagination Station, tells 13abc that Space Week has a special meaning this time of year. It's during the week leading up to Leap Day, February 29th!

Activities are free with admission and take place each day through Sunday, March 1.