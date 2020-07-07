Speakers deliver emotional farewells to Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia

The life of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was celebrated Tuesday morning during a memorial service at Savage Arena at the University of Toledo.

Dia was shot and killed Saturday morning during a welfare check on a reportedly intoxicated man in the parking lot of The Home Depot on W. Alexis Rd. The man fired a gun at Dia, striking him near the armpit. Dia later died at a hospital.

The service was open to members of the Dia family, members of his faith community, and police and fire departments.

You can watch the service at the embedded video below.

Speakers at the service included Toledo Police Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, who said "as long as his name is spoken, he'll never be forgotten."

She was followed by Toledo Police Detective Andres Cowell, who recited a poem along with memories of Dia and his family.

Dia's cousin, Moustafa Rahal read a letter written by Officer Dia on his final wishes if he died; the letter was written during Ramadan this year. The letter begins, "I'm typing this letter in case I died."

Rahal also recounts their friendship as cousins and classmates at Bedford High School. "Let me tell you, he was a man unlike any other," Rahal said.

Sayed Al-Qazwini, the Imam from the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn, Michigan, also spoke, saying Dia is a role model for Muslims around the world.

The final speakers were Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who said Dia was loyal, and Toledo Police Chief George Kral, who said the family, police department, and city are devastated by Dia's death.

The service ended with a procession to Toledo Memorial Gardens, where the family held a private burial.