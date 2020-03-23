New pandemic daycare licenses required through April 30

Starting on Thursday, Ohio day care facilities must have a temporary pandemic license, which owners can get through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The children of healthcare workers and first responders will get first priority at all daycare centers because they are essential employees.

The order mandates that providers limit the number of kids in one room to six or less.

Parents are required to bring proof of employment when enrolling their children.

The daycare centers pandemic order will remain in effect until April 30th.

