Giving Tuesday campaign helps local non-profits like Planned Pethood

This year there is a special edition of Giving Tuesday. The day designed to inspire charitable giving, is usually right after Thanksgiving. However, May 5th was added to help non-profits during the COVID-19 crisis.

There are a lot of organizations that will be helped by the campaign. One of them is Planned Pethood. It's a local animal rescue group that relies entirely on foster homes and donations to operate.

The rescue has taken in some animals because of the pandemic, but there's also been an unexpected surprise from the COVID-19 crisis. Because people are spending more time at home alone, more people are adopting pets.

Colleen Kane and her husband Corey have fostered about 150 dogs for Planned Pethood in the last 13 years. About five of the dogs they were fostering have been adopted since the pandemic started.

Colleen and Corey are currently fostering two dogs. One of them was surrendered to the rescue, in part, because her owner is working more hours because of the pandemic. He was unable to give the dog the time she needs. She has also been treated for a serious skin infection.

There are of course a lot of non-profits and organizations that can use donations, so if you have the ability to do that, remember no amount is too small.

If you'd like to help Planned Pethood continue its rescue work, we've posted a link.

