Special Olympics Ohio State Winter Games coming to BGSU this weekend

The Special Olympics Ohio State Winter Games is heading to Bowling Green this weekend.

BGSU will host competition in basketball, swimming, and competitive cheerleading. Opening ceremonies are 7 p.m. Friday at the Perry Fieldhouse. Competition in the events is Saturday and Sunday at the Perry Fieldhouse, the BGSU Rec Center, and the Stroh Center.

An estimated 1,500 athletes from across the state are expected to competed in the Bowling Green Games.

All events are free to attend.