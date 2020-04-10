Special Olympics Ohio suspends Summer Games

The Special Olympics Ohio has suspended the State Summer Games and all sports training and competition through July 6.

The decision comes as leaders in the state make decisions based upon the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold State Summer Games. We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field,” Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Stewart said in a press release.

“While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together, and stronger.”

Special Olympics Ohio has launched a virtual program to help keep athletes, their families, and their supporters healthy and fit. The program includes fitness routines, resources for physical and mental health, and nutrition information. The content will post daily on Special Olympics Ohio social media channels.