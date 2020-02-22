Special Olympics comes to BGSU

The Special Olympics are known for being memorable, but these ones, this weekend, are even more so. These games mark many firsts for these seasoned athletes, and they say the changes are for the better.

The Special Olympics' finest athletes, and their oath, have come to Bowling Green.

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt," says Kyle Pigman, a swimmer in the games.

"I'm doing the four swimming events... I've done it about nine or ten times," Pigman continues.

This set of games is a little extra special.

"Introducing the exciting addition this year: the state-level competition, which is competitive cheer," says Special Olympics Ohio President and CEO Jessica Stewart.

This is also the first-ever state Indoor Winter Games. In addition to cheerleading, there will also be swimming and basketball competitions. Bowling Green State University (BGSU) was chosen to be the host of this new event and will continue to host it yearly.

"Thank you very much and it is my honor, it's my pleasure, it is just such a special event to have each of you here at bowling green state university. Welcome to BGSU," says BGSU president Rodney Rogers.

Athletes took a lap around the track and stood for the national anthem. Then the Flame of Hope was lit.

The games will have traditional events, but also unified ones in which so-called "traditional" athletes will compete alongside the Special Olympians. Athletes will be matched up by age and ability level.

Even though the competition hasn't started, the athletes are already breaking a sweat at a dance party.

"Not just to compete against somebody, it's to compete against yourself," says Pigman.