Special events industry scrambles to survive pandemic after major events canceled

Most if not all major summer events are canceled well in advance due to the pandemic.

That's leaving those in the special events industry scrambling to find ways to survive.

Companies that cater to large events like tent or Porta Potty rentals, for example, are seeing their busiest season - summer - canceled. Even as the state begins to re-open, much of their business likely won't be returning at all this year.

It's the behind-the-scenes work that often creates a memorable experience.

Great Lakes Sound takes care of the lighting, sound, and staging of events around the region.

The Toledo based company has been around for 35 years.

"Everything from college graduations, to large scale concerts outside, to business meetings," said Vice President, Todd Mitchell.

Mitchell says this summer was on track to be one of their best seasons ever.

"Kind of like a fly hitting the windshield of a car going 100 mph. That was kind of us and we were kind of just stopped dead in our tracks," said Mitchell.

The live production company provides services to all sorts of venues and they cater to large outdoor events such as ProMedica's Summer Concert Series.

As coronavirus concerns grew, Mitchell says business for the next three months disappeared.

"I was prepared to lose most of our June business, but you know what's surprising now is just the amount of things that are have gone in July, August, September," said Mitchell.

Prior to the state shut down, Great Lakes Sound employed six full-time workers, but many were furloughed.

Mitchell says the company has received some government aid.

"It helps take some of the edge off for now, but it's obviously not going to last forever," said Mitchell.

Adapting is key to survive this storm. That's why for the first time, the company is offering a way to honor 2020 graduates with a professional lighting package for outside their home.

"I think it will be a really unique and fun way to give your graduate some credit," said Mitchell.

With so much uncertainty surrounding mass gatherings, Mitchell worries for the future of downtown Toledo if some sort of normal doesn't return soon.

"Everything goes hand in hand and that's my concern is we're going to lose 10 or 15 years worth of really good positive development," he said.

Great Lakes Sound has the green light to re-open Tuesday, May 12.

Mitchell says they'll do so with a skeleton crew and since their major upcoming events are gone, the focus for now will be on the sound system installation services the company provides.