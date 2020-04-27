Special fund awards $350,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations

The Rapid Response Fund at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation was created to help non-profit organizations on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Calls for help come in daily, and new grants are being awarded on a regular basis. So far, about $500,000 has been donated to the fund.

Of that amount, $350,000 has already been awarded to local non-profits.

Every penny that comes in will be given to local charities.The wait time for the money has also been cut down from a couple months to a matter of days.

Keith Burwell is the head of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. "This makes me wake up every morning grateful for what we do. People sometimes ask why we do things like create endowments. This is a perfect example. What we have been doing for the last 5-10 years is helping make possible what we are doing today for this community," said Burwell.

A lot of help will be needed on the backside of the pandemic too, so organizations can ask for help from the rapid response fund more than once. Burwell expects to award more than $1 million in grants through this fund.

If you would like to make a donation, we've posted a link. Any amount is appreciated.

