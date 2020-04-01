Special fund will help dozens of local non-profits during COVID-19 crisis

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation has served our region for nearly 50 years. It manages about 900 individual charitable funds worth more than $300 million.

GTCF just started a new fund called the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund for non-profits on the front lines of the pandemic. Eight local charities have already been awarded grant money. That includes The Salvation Army, Adelante and The Mareda Center.

Keith Burwell is the President and CEO of the foundation. He says those eight organizations are just the start. He believes the fund will help more than 100 groups in the weeks and months ahead. He also says there is no set amount for the requests and organizations can apply more than once.

There have been large and small donations to the fund. More large contributions are expected next week. Right now the special fund total is about $300,000. Burwell expects that number to go up to over one million dollars.

If you would like to make a donation, or learn more about applying for a grant, we've posted a link.