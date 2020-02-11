Sponsor an Animal at Nature's Nursery

If you're looking for a unique gift for an animal lover in your life, Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse might have what you're looking for.

The wildlife rehab center currently has over 30 animals residing on the grounds in need of care.

Many of the animals were brought to Nature's Nursery in need of rehabilitation and treatment, but are unable to return to their natural habitat due to medical issues.

The animals are presented as ambassadors and travel for educational programs.

Now, Nature's Nursery is making the animals available for sponsorship throughout the community. You can go online and sponsor an animal and the center will send you a certificate in your name, or a loved one's name.

Anyone who purchases an annual sponsorship can come out to the center and meet their animal in person. All sponsors receive a certificate and a picture.

