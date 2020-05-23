Governor DeWine announced this week that non-contact sports can resume, with social distancing guidelines in place. For some sports centers, reopening will require minimal changes. But others are left wondering if opening back up is worth the hassle.

"We're very excited. We've been looking forward to do it. We've been doing a lot of renovations, a lot of fix up to the facility, getting ready for this," says Mark Weider, co-owner of Perrysburg Tennis Center.

The center is reopening on Tuesday.

"We miss everybody so it'll be good to see everybody coming back and having fun and playing tennis," says Weider.

Tennis has built-in social distancing, so not many changes are needed. There will be extra sanitizing and nets between courts. Weider also removed the tables and chairs where people would usually hang out.

"It does feel a bit open so when you come back and feel the place for the first time, it'll feel a little strange," says Weider.

Also permitted to open are mini golf, batting cages, and bowling.

"To do social distancing is almost impossible at a bowling alley," says Jay Jakubowski, owner of Jug's Bowling Center in Toledo.

He decided to stay closed until August, despite some customers asking for a summer league.

"We decided we're not going to try and get one going because the uncertainty of it all, if there's a spike they might shut us back down, with the social distancing, what's going to be required of us, I don't know," says Jakubowski.

Ultimately, opening back up might not be worth it at 50% capacity.

"For the most part, you're going to have to be fully staffed with half the business and all the utilities and all the bills," says Jakubowski.

When these businesses do start opening up, you'll see many of the changes we've become accustomed to, such as masks in common areas, sanitizing stations, and those 6-feet "X"'s on the floor.