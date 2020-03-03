Being born without legs couldn't stop his love of playing sports

He's an athlete and a seven time Emmy award winning former sports journalist for ESPN. It sounds like the perfect career, but Dave Stevens says the odds have always been stacked against him since he was born.

He shared his story with some students at Owens Community College.

Stevens was born without legs and developed a passion for playing sports without adaptive modifications. His amazing message includes the ups and downs of being what he calls limb different, overcoming drug addiction, coping with adoption and the loss of his parents at a young age.

