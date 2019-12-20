Spreading holiday joy to the homeless

For a lot of people, the holidays are stressful. But it's a different type of stress that many people face as Christmas and the New Year approach. To help lift spirits, workers and volunteers at St. Paul’s Community Center hosted a Christmas luncheon today, complete with care packages and warm meals. But, the Center welcomes anyone and everyone who needs help, right now or any time of the year.

Nearly 100 people seek housing at St. Paul’s Community Center per year. Hundreds more stop in for something to eat, including at Friday’s luncheon.

"Sometimes this is the only nutritious meal they get for the day,” says Joe Habib, President and CEO of the Center.

For more than 40 years, St. Paul’s has worked with those who are homeless in Toledo to get them what they need.

"We don't hold back, we don't hold onto anything. I figure, this is food, it's a basic necessity. You don't get any more basic than just wanting to eat."

And while luncheons like this are important, the organization does a lot more than just food.

"We want them to basically, come in and have a seat. You want cold water? Have a drink. You want a meal? Just come in and eat. You're missing some personal hygiene items? You can have them. If someone asks for a coat, or hat, or scarf. We give it away, we don't ask them why."

Habib says that this year's homeless population is slightly bigger than in years past. But the ultimate goal of the center: to eradicate homelessness.

Habib tells 13abc, "Our hope is to engage them, to get him or her to trust us, so that we can have a relationship with them so we can connect them with community resources, and ultimately housing."

