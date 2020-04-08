Spring Weddings Derailed By Covid-19

While all businesses have been deeply affected by the Covid-19 shutdown, the Spring wedding industry has been obliterated.

Sarah Heslet and her finance Justin were scheduled to get married on April 19th at Ice Restaurant in downtown Toledo.

The Covid closings shut down their entire wedding on that day as well as the honeymoon. "And then we were leaving for a cruise to the Bahamas on April 20th," says Heslet.

Even a smaller gathering wasn't going to be possible. "The jewelers were closed to get our rings sized, the dresses hadn't been altered yet and the cake hadn't been made."

Heslet says they literally picked the wedding up and moved it to mid summer.

Brooke Lauber-Cobb owns the Brides Hive Wedding Consulting firm and says "Transferring your money and moving to a new date is definitely the way to go."

Lauber-Cobb says that is forcing a lot of couple to look at Fridays and Sundays, because if you can't reschedule with the same vendor, then in most cases you will lose your deposit.

"Unless the vendor has the ability to refund them, brides should expect to lose their deposit. this is no different than a normal cancellation."

In other cases a different scenario may play out for wedding vendors. Dick Eppstein from the Better Business Bureau says "The thing that worries me is some of them will simply be out of business."

Eppstein says the BBB will do it's best to work with people who lose deposits this way, but there may be little anyone can do. "You may lose deposits because the guy that you paid to be a photographer or be a DJ or whatever they're simply gone they're out of business."