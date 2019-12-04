Springfield High School students collect toys for sick children

Springfield High School students are doing what they can to make the season brighter for sick children.

Since 2015 they've collected thousands of toys for ProMedica Children's Hospital.

One of those toys even made its way to the hands of a child of one of the teachers at the school, and they're hoping to make a bigger impact this year.

They have entered a contest called My Giving Story, which could win them $10,000, which they hope to use to purchase even more toys for sick children.

