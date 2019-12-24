Springfield Middle School student helps homeless on Christmas Eve

On a day when many people are typically prepping for Christmas one local girl does the opposite.

"I don't like seeing homeless people all alone, cold in the winter time," Springfield Middle School student Christa Twigg said.

Since 2016, Twigg,11, has built up and given out gift bags for the homeless. It's all made possible with the help and generosity of those in the Toledo area.

"It means people really care, and there's more kind people in the world," Twigg said.

Crystal Twigg says her daughter wanted to help after seeing a homeless man sleeping near a downtown Toledo parking garage on a cold winter night. Since then she says Christa, who also goes by Suee, has collected items for those in need around the holidays.

"She doesn't write Christmas lists," Crystal Twigg said. "This is her thing. This is what she wants to do."

On Tuesday, the sixth grader, along with family and friends, loaded more than 90 bags full with clothes, food and toiletries. It's an impressive number considering Christa only started with roughly 50 back in 2016.

"It's really heartwarming to see so many people coming together," Crystal Twigg said.

Items for each bag are either collected by the Twiggs themselves or donated by those in the community. After filling each one the Springfield Middle School student then heads downtown and hands them out to those living on the streets.

"It makes you happy to see that they're happy," Christa Twigg said.

It's a selfless act of kindness that truly shows what the season is all about.

"Homeless people can deserve better during the winter and ... they are people, too," Christa Twigg said.

Each year Christa's collection for the homeless gets bigger, and her mom say it's something she simply can't do alone. If you'd like to support her cause you can do so by clicking here.