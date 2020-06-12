Firefighter training resumes after three month delay due to coronavirus

Training never ends for fire departments, but it was certainly changed considerably by the pandemic. For the first time in months, some Springfield Township firefighters were able to do live training at the Center for Emergency Preparedness at Owens Community College Friday.

The training allows them to see smoke and fire dynamics in a controlled environment. While they have been responding to calls all along, Ohio fire departments haven't been able to do any hands-on training since March.

Many have been doing work in small groups and on the computer. But this kind of training on a regular basis is critical

Rick Helminski is an Assistant Chief with the department.

"Training is everything we do in public safety. That's where it all starts. We can't apply it in the field if we can't train on it," said Chief Helminski.

The group that trained Friday was made up of a lot of staff officers who will share what they learned with crews at all the Springfield Township fire stations.