Springfield student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

Springfield High School sophomore Sarah Jewell is performing the song she submitted to the Honors Performance Series.

The 16-year-old made the cut and this weekend she will perform at Carnegie Hall.

Only 120 concert choir students were chosen from 18,000 applicants from the U.S., China, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.

"I really hope to learn valuable skills for my career, like how to socialize with people with the same aspirations, how to read music and perfect my technique, and learn from these amazing directors like Tim Seelig. He is amazing and I get to learn from him."