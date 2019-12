Springfield High School students made another special delivery to Toledo Children's Hospital on Friday, donating 13,161 toys to children receiving care at the hospital.

The toys are donated by Springfield students, faculty and staff, and community members. Now in its fifth year, the annual toy drive has collected nearly 40,000 toys for the hospital.

"It's the most amazing feeling a teacher could have over what her students have done," Springfield teacher McKenna Reitz said.