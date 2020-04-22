St. Francis senior Jalen Ballard earns Lighthouse Guild Scholarship

A senior at St. Francis High School has received a Lighthouse Guild Scholarship, presented to an outstanding student who is legally blind.

Jalen Ballard, of Toledo, received an $8,500 scholarship. Ballard was born with issues surrounding the health of his eyes and vision, and while he had the ability to see colors and shapes and some large print held close to his right eye, a major bleed in his right eye prior to freshman year took any remaining vision. He only has light/dark vision in both eyes.

Ballard has not made his final college decision.

As part of the scholarship application, Ballard wrote an essay about his physics teacher, Scott Secrest. The essay helped Secrest earn the Lighthouse Guild Teacher Recognition Award.