St. John's Jesuit is hosting a supply donation drop-off

Beginning today, St. John's Jesuit high school, is hosting a COVID-19 supply collection drive. They're asking for the public's help in donating personal protective equipment, or PPE, as well as hard goods.

All donations will go to Dr. Richard Paat, Class of 1978, who was asked by the Lucas County Health Commissioner to open free health clinics in Toledo.

Collection drop off times:

April 6th and 7th from 9:00am to 1:00pm

April 8th and 9th from Noon to 4:00pm

Enter the high school's parking lot from Holland-Sylvania Rd. and drop the supplies into the marked bins to make your donation.

Requested PPE supplies include the following:

- n95 masks

- Gloves

- Gowns

- Surgical masks

- Face shields

- Goggles

- PPE kits

- Disposable scrubs

- Traction socks

Hard goods requested:

- Bleach

- Temporal thermometers

- Hand sanitizer

- Spray bottles

- Paper towels

- Cleaning towels

- Toilet paper

- Cleaning wipes

- Deodorant

- Soap

- Shampoo

- Body wash

- Toothpaste

- Hygiene wipes

- Baby diapers

- Incontinence supplies

